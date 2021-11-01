2 minor earthquakes reported in northern New Mexico

CIMARRON, N.M. (KRQE) – Two minor earthquakes were reported in New Mexico on Sunday, Oct. 31. The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported about 14 miles north of Cimarron, New Mexico around 8:11 p.m. while a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 13 miles northeast of Ute Park around 9:09 p.m.

According to USGS, the Ute Park quake primarily exposed residents in Cimarron and Angel Fire to light shaking. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as it becomes available.

3.6 magnitude earthquake near Cimarron (USGS)