2 new Wendy’s locations, a Dollar Tree, and multi-million-dollar parking garage planned for Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, construction permit reports were distributed by the City of Lubbock Building Safety Department.

Within the reports, permits were filed for plans to construct two new Wendy’s restaurant locations. One will be located at 5111 98th St. and the second will be at 2505 South Loop 289.

With the addition of these two new restaurants, there will be a total of six Wendy’s in Lubbock. Both new locations have an estimated building value of $750,000.

Also, Lubbock will be getting a new nail bar. Cosmo Nail Bar will be located at 6309 4th St., Suite 600. At nail bars, clients can get both their nails done and have an alcoholic beverage at the same time. The project has an estimated value of $150,000.

A new Dollar Tree location will also be built at 3311 98th St. This will be the sixth location in Lubbock. The estimated value of this building project is $118,164.

A new multi-million-dollar parking garage will be constructed by University Medical Center at 707 Joliet Avenue with an estimated value of $17,000,000.

Auld Brewing Company will also begin remodeling at 515 Broadway, as the brewery has requested a construction permit. The project has an estimated value of $200,000. The brewery co-founders said clients should expect to see five flagship beers when their doors open this fall.

