WACO, TX, (FOX 44) –

The new year brings new resolutions–kicking bad habits to the curb and starting new healthy ones. A goal for many people this year is to take a break from technology. There are some techniques, tools and apps available to achieve that digital detox goal you want in the new year.

An in-home technique is to create “no-screen” areas.

“Super important, right. In my house, for example, the no screen area is our dinner table,” says Luis Silva with AT&T.

One easy tip is to track how long you’re using your screens.

“With that, you start scheduling some time away from technology, right? I’m not saying just from the screens, not from technology itself,” says Silva.

He says most smart phones can track how much time you use your phone a day.

“It tells you how much screen time you’re using. So based on that, I try to limit the hours. Challenge yourself to do it too,” says Silva.

If these practices don’t work for you, don’t worry, there’s an app for that! The app “Digital detox” for androids is a game where you can bet on yourself to keep you accountable for your screen time. It even has monetary penalties.

“It gives you challenges on a daily basis. And if you miss one of your challenges, you have to pay a dollar,” Silva says.

Another option is an app called “Space”–where you can figure out where your technology problem areas are — like where you spend the most time.

“It also offers an eight-day day phone life balance course. So, it gives you like a lesson on having a phone-life balance,” he adds.

Silva says explore the mental health and wellness apps that your smart phone has to offer–and finally–silencing your notifications for your social media app goes a long way. Out of sight, out of mind!