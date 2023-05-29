LUBBOCK, Texas — The Daughters of the American Revolution held its 20th annual Memorial Day service Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery to honor those who died in the line of duty.

“It’s to not so much celebrate, but to recognize the sacrifice of those people that have served our country and died,” said Bill Cohen, a retired Air Force veteran. “It’s more than just a time when we get together and cook hot dogs and hamburgers outside, It’s a time when we all need to take a second to recognize people that died for our country, made our freedoms possible.”

Many veterans asked everyone to recognize service members over the holiday and their families who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“They never got to grow up, They never got to do the things that a lot of us have done now, and their families that were left without them,” said retired Colonel, Dr. Larry Warmoth.

Many organizations join in every year to make sure those service members and their families are honored, respectfully. One of them is the Veterans of Wars, who help set out flags every year on the gravesites of fallen service members.

Jose Salinas III is president of the Veterans of War organization and said it’s important for everyone to participate in honoring those who came before them.

“We want to make sure that continues on from one generation to another, and make sure they know to honor and respect all those that have fallen before us,” Salinas said.

Salinas said their nonprofit helps support veterans around the city by helping them run errands, driving them to doctors’ appointments, etc.

The event also featured speeches, a 21-gun salute and taps, and performances of God Bless America and the national anthem.