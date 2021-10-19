21 people escape plane crash near Katy

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KETK) – Local officials say fire crews are currently responding to a plane crash that occurred in Brookshire near Katy.

According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 21 people were on board, including three crew members. All were evacuated safely with only one injury reported.

The Katy Fire Department reported that the crash occurred around 10:08 a.m. near the intersection of Morton Road and FM 2855, according to KPRC Houston.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a McDonnell Douglas DC-9-87 — a 172-seat capacity aircraft with a two-engine jet — and said that it rolled through a fence and caught fire after attempting to depart from Houston Executive Airport.

Preliminary information has also revealed that the plane crashed after failing to gain altitude on the runway.

The aircraft is said to have been owned by a company in Spring. The manufacturing certificate was issued in 2015.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash with the help of the FAA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.