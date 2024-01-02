BELLMEAD / LEANDER, Texas (FOX 44) – 21 puppies have been rescued by a Bellmead Animal Control officer after their owner suddenly passed away.

The Bellmead Police Department says Officer Aco Randi worked very hard to find homes for the puppies. As soon as Randi was made aware of the situation, she wasted no time getting the puppies to the no-kill shelter Texas Humane Heroes in Leander for rescue.

(Courtesy: Texas Humane Heroes)

Texas Humane Heroes says Randi is a shelter partner who notified them of the events. The organization packed up a pair of vans and headed out to get the puppies. The dogs are being evaluated, fixed and brought up-to-date on their vaccines before they will be ready for adoption.

In addtion, the animal shelter is always taking monetary donations. Every dollar raised will go directly to benefit these 21 puppies, along with other animals in need.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go here.