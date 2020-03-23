21 year-old missing man in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – 21 year-old Jonathan Brendan Beason has been missing. He was last seen Tuesday afternoon after getting out of his mom’s car.

“He wanted to go to his sister’s house but he asked me like at one fifteen to take him all the way to the south side. I said, ‘Brendan I’m still getting ready for work I can’t.'” says LeslIe Michelle Byler, Beason’s mom.

Beason rode with his mom to her place of work, the last place Byler saw her son since his disappearance.

“And he got out. I got out and he gave me a hug. He said, ‘I love you momma,’ and that’s the last I seen or heard from him,” said Byler

Byler describers her son as a “good kid” with a sense o fhumor and a knack for art.

Byler’s biggest concern is Beason’s health, as he is a diabetic insipidus. He has not been taking his medication to her knowledge.

“I just want him to be okay and I want him to come home,” said Byler, “I should have just been late to work and just took him. It’s what I should have did.”

A missing persons report with OPD has been filed by the family on Friday. If you have any information on Jonathon’s whereabouts, call Odessa Police.