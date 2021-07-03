23-year-old struck and killed by car, LPD releases details

The following is a release from the Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at 10:44 p.m. July 2 in the 2800 block of S. Loop 289.

A Jeep Patriot was traveling eastbound in the 2800 block of S. Loop 289 when 23-year-old D Morea Robison was crossing the roadway southbound. The Jeep struck Robison while he was crossing the roadway. Robison was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This is a release from the Lubbock Police Department)

