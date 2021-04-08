3 adults, 2 children found dead at York County home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Five people were found dead at a home in Rock Hill Wednesday after what officials are calling a mass shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies, EMS workers and officials with the York County Coroner’s Office were called to the 4400 block of Marshall Road following a report of a shooting involving multiple people.

Upon arrival, deputies found several victims dead.

Officials have identified the victims as Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69. The couple was found inside of their home.

Their two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were also found dead from gunshot wounds in the home.

Detectives say a fifth victim was found deceased outside of the home. James Lewis, 38, was working at the home at the time of the incident. He also died from gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says all of the deaths are being investigated as homicides. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

A sixth person was also reportedly shot. Their condition is unknown.

Deputies said the person suspected of the shooting was found in a nearby house. They have not said whether the person is in custody but said there is no active threat to the community.

Detectives are still on scene investigating.

York County Sheriff’s officials said a news conference is expected sometime after 10 a.m. Thursday morning.