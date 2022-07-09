AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department was on the scene of the wreck Thursday night involving two vehicles and multiple injuries in downtown Amarillo.

According to officials with APD’s Traffic Investigation Unit, a silver Nissan was going east on SE 10th Ave and hit a silver Chrysler 300 driving on Bolton Street.

APD said one child was ejected from the Chrysler and taken to the hospital with critical injuries but is currently stable. The driver of the Chrysler and another child were also critically injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries said, officers.

APD said speed was a factor in the crash and are still investigating the incident.