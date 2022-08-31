DALLAS (KDAF) — Not one, not two, but three million dollars will soon land in a North Texas resident’s pockets once they claim a huge win from the Texas Lottery.

The lottery reports a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in the North Texas city of Fort Worth. That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers, 2, 38, 55, 57, and 65 while missing out on the Mega Ball to win the jackpot.

Initially, the ticket would’ve only won $1 million but since the player chose the Megaplier it tripled their winnings to $3M. It was sold at Terry’s Food on Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

While the jackpot was left untouched, it rolls onto the next drawing which is set for Friday, September 2 with a new jackpot of $169 million which has a cash value of $95.4 milllion.