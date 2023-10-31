LOVINGTON, N.M. — The New Mexico State Police on Tuesday said three people were killed in an October 27 crash on U.S. Highway 82 west of Lovington.

NMSP said a passenger vehicle driven by Miguel Angel Delacruz, 24, of Hagerman was headed east in the westbound lane of U.S. 82 when it struck a Chevrolet pickup truck lane head-on. Both Delacruz and the driver of the pickup truck, Emigdio Montano, 74, of Lovington, were pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, an unidentified passenger in Delacraz’s vehicle was also pronounced deceased at the scene. NMSP said authorities are working to identify the victim and notify family.

A 31-year-old passenger in the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

NMSP said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and seat belts were not properly worn.