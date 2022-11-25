EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City man was killed while traveling on Interstate-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning.

In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when wet road conditions took over.

On Thanksgiving morning, near mile maker 353 – just about three miles east of Ranger, Texas DPS said the driver somehow traveled out of the traffic lanes, and into the center median. In an attempt to steer back into a lane, the wet roads and rainy weather conditions caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, and it overturned.

The driver was treated at a nearby hospital for non-incapacitating injuries and was released. His passenger, Ariza, was pronounced dead at 10:00 Thursday morning. A cause of death has not been released.