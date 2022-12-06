In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tyson Foods announced that more than 90,000 of its employees across the U.S. are set to receive about $50 million in combined bonuses.

An official said the Amarillo facility employs about 4,000 hourly employees who will each receive between $300 to $700 in bonuses, based on tenure.

In addition to those bonuses, Tyson said it is offering employees flexible work schedules at some of its facilities plus new benefits and expanded benefits.

Some of those benefits include:

New parental leave,

Additional mental health support and other health plan benefits,

Average hourly pay of around $19,

Medical, dental and vision insurance, vacation, and other benefits.

“We’re extremely grateful for all of our team members in the hundreds of communities where we operate and we want to recognize our success together and say thank you,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “As we progress our efforts to be the most sought-after place to work, we continue to listen to our team members’ needs and invest in areas like childcare to provide a better quality of life for our team members.”