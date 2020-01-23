48 hours out: Students camp out for TTU v. Kentucky basketball game

Live Now
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock is 48 hours away from one of the biggest home basketball match-ups in Texas Tech history.

In fact, students could already be seen camping out for the game against the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats.

Prices for non-students have soared to astronomical levels as it has become the hottest ticket in town. Ticket prices have ballooned to well over $1,000 a piece in some cases.

With tip off slated for 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the No. 18 Red Raiders will look to get a huge win over one of the most storied programs in college basketball.

