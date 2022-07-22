SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials said five are dead after a two car fatal crash on County Road 48 and Highway 110 North stopped traffic in Smith County.

Officials with DPS said the call came in around 5 a.m. Friday, and all passengers from both cars involved are dead. There were two passengers in a Chevy Tahoe and three in a Dodge Charger which caught fire at the scene.

The charger was travelling at an excessive speed on the wrong side of the road, according to officials but the exact speed has not been determined.

Local officials said traffic coming into Tyler from Highway 110 has been completely blocked off, and passengers must take County Road 45 to get into town while traffic is stopped.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, traffic is also being detoured off Highway 110 onto FM 2016 to Highway 69 to FM 3271 back onto Highway 110.