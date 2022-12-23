LUBBOCK, Texas – The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.

With all the chaos that comes with the holiday season, it’s easy for something like frozen pipe prevention to become lost on the priority list, but if neglected, a frozen pipe could lead to disaster.

On Friday, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to The Ella Apartments after a sheetrock ceiling collapsed due to leaking water from a broken water pipe. In total, 23 people were displaced, 13 adults and 10 juveniles, according to LFR.

LFR told EverythingLubbock.com that there have been 5 emergency calls and counting for water removal in Lubbock Friday.

So, what can be done? For starters, investing in an outside faucet cover is recommended. Along with dripping your pipes and turning off outside faucets, there are some things that can be done in order to test for frozen pipes.

Outdoor faucet cover

To do this, test all faucets to find the source of the freeze. Once you do this, you should be able to locate the frozen part of the pipe. If any of your faucets are working, turn on the cold water and let it run, but don’t rush the thawing process; just a slow drip should do the trick. Never thaw a pipe using an open flame.

If all else fails, contact a local plumber.