5 Things to Know for Today

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 7, 2019 file photo, a statue of Pope John Paul II stands outside the island’s main cathedral, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, during a Mass in Hagatna, Guam. Over 200 clergy abuse lawsuits led church leaders in the U.S. territory to seek bankruptcy protection, as they estimated at least $45 million in liabilities. Even so, the Archdiocese of Agana’s parishes, schools and other organizations have received at least $1.7 million in coronavirus rescue funds in 2020, as it sues the Small Business Administration for approval to get a loan for its headquarters, according to the archdiocese’s bankruptcy filing. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

1. CATHOLIC CHURCH WON $1.4 BILLION IN VIRUS AID Millions of dollars in taxpayer-backed aid went to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups, AP finds.

2. HIGH COURT DRAWS TRUMP’S IRE Even with two justices the president hand-picked, the Supreme Court has shown it is no rubber stamp for him or his administration’s policies.

3. ‘THIS IS VERY DANGEROUS AND CRUEL’ Students from countries as diverse as India, China and Brazil say they are scrambling to devise plans after a new U.S. immigration policy could potentially cost them their visas.

4. ‘SORRY TO ALL PEOPLE’ Seoul’s mayor left a note before he was found dead as South Koreans begin mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate.

5. TRUMP REBOOTS CAMPAIGN Trailing in the polls, the president will hold his first in-person fundraiser in a month in Florida and then a rally on Saturday night in New Hampshire.