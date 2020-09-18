5 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump finishes speaking during a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Mosinee, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW MINNESOTA IS SHAPING UP Donald Trump almost won there in 2016 but the state has moved farther away from the president since, and polls suggest Joe Biden has built a consistent lead in the unlikely battleground.

2. VIRUS CLUSTERS AT FRENCH UNIVERSITIES Students have contracted COVID-19 at schools like the centuries-old Sorbonne University in Paris, an experience that is a warning to other European universities that are preparing to reopen.

3. ‘NOBODY CAN GET TO US’ Rescuers across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are using boats and high-water vehicles to reach people cut off by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

4. ‘FORREST GUMP’ AUTHOR DIES Winston Groom’s novel was turned into an Oscar-winning smash in 1994 and became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon.

5. BROWNS WIN ON NFL’S 100TH BIRTHDAY Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb lead Cleveland to a 35-30 win over Cincinnati and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, giving coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL win.