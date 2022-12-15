BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
What to get the men in your life
It doesn’t matter if it’s a stocking stuffer or a big-ticket item, buying gifts for men can be difficult. Do you get the safe option, such as slippers, or do you go for something a little riskier, like an oil paint set? This comprehensive collection of items was put together by men for men. It covers a broad array of products to help you quickly find the perfect gift for each man on your holiday shopping list this year.
Best holiday gifts for men
Gifts for men that are under $100
With this one piece of gear, it’s possible to perform hundreds of exercises. It’s a complete bodyweight gym that can be used anywhere. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods
Timex Men’s Expedition Shock XL Digital Watch
A handsome watch is a staple in a man’s wardrobe. This classic offering from Timex is shock-resistant, has a hydration alarm and looks great on a wrist. Sold by Kohl’s
If you know a guy who likes to read, this new Kindle is the perfect gift. It has a glare-free, paper-like display and a battery life that lasts up to six weeks. Sold by Amazon
Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill/Driver Kit
Arguably, the most important tool is a drill/driver. This model from Ryobi comes with a battery and a charger and is designed to withstand frigid weather conditions. Sold by Home Depot
Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer
Your man won’t realize how much he needs this handy grilling tool until he tries it for the first time. This smart thermometer can help make him the grill master he always dreamed of being. Sold by Amazon
Other top gifts for men that are under $100
- What guy wouldn’t love a hammock chair? It provides the ultimate in backyard relaxation.
- A Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker can make one perfectly brewed cup of coffee on demand.
- If your man has a collection of vinyl, this Victrola 3-Speed Suitcase Turntable lets him enjoy all his favorite albums again.
- A Ring Video Doorbell is a smart gift because it protects the home from unwanted visitors at all hours of the day or night.
- Everyone loves hoodies, and this Men’s Nike Sportswear Club Fleece is no exception.
- If you truly love him, get him something that will help him stay healthy. This Fitbit can do exactly that.
- An electric knife set with a cutting board will come in handy every time there’s a hearty meat and potatoes meal being prepared.
- The new Fire HD 8 Tablet comes with Alexa built-in, and it’s 30% faster than the previous generation.
- It’s always a good time to give the gift of Crocs.
- Whether he likes to work out or just relax and stream podcasts, these Google Pixel Buds A Series make a thoughtful gift.
- A stability mat isn’t just for yoga. It can be used for any type of at-home workout program.
- Once you give him his first AeroGarden Sprout, you can expect he’ll ask for several more. Indoor gardening is addictive.
Gifts for men that are under $50
Men’s Marvel Thanos Ugly Christmas Sweater
Don’t dare call this an ugly sweater — unless you want to get snapped out of existence. This fun holiday gift will be a conversation starter at parties. Sold by Kohl’s
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Cold brew works overnight, so when you wake up, you have the perfect coffee. This model can make up to four servings at a time. Sold by Amazon
Husky Mechanics Tool Set (94-Piece)
This mechanics tool set is a versatile kit forged from chrome alloy steel, so it not only lasts but always looks good. It comes with 94 pieces, so it’s ready to tackle nearly any job. Sold by Home Depot
Dick’s Sporting Goods Stadium Seat
Your guy will appreciate this portable stadium seat. The back reclines to several positions for comfort, while the clever auto-fold technology makes it super easy to transport. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods
With a magnetic wireless charger, powering up your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 is as easy as setting it down. At 15 watts, it provides remarkably fast and safe charging. Sold by Amazon
Other top gifts for men that are under $50
- A cordless glue gun works anywhere; you don’t need to be near an outlet.
- The Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s most popular gadgets. It offers control of all compatible devices just by speaking.
- If you know a cooking enthusiast, this smartly designed mandoline slicer ensures there will be no more painful accidents when preparing food.
- With the Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000, your favorite man can always look his best.
- A solar power bank is a great gift for a guy on the go. He’ll never have to worry about running out of charge again.
- For guys who like an intense workout, a quality kettlebell is a wonderful gift.
- Coffee aficionados like their beans fresh. These glass coffee containers can make that happen.
- A cross line laser level might not be expected, but it will be appreciated.
- The iWALK Small Portable Charger is a compact device that doubles the battery life of an iPhone.
- TRX Strength Bands add variety and intensity to exercises. If your guy likes a challenge, he’ll love these resistance bands.
- For the guy who commutes and likes his beverages at a certain temperature, a vacuum-insulated water bottle is a necessity.
- Be honest, Calvin Klein Men’s 4-Piece Eau de Toilette Set is as much a gift for you as it is for him.
- Yes, it’s possible to get an air fryer for under $50.
Gifts for men that are under $25
Philips Sonicare Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
Not only will this convenient toothbrush make brushing easier, but it will also make his dentist proud. This travel model has a two-minute timer with 30-second notifications and is compact enough to go anywhere you go. Sold by Kohl’s
BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle
If you have a man on your list who works out with impressive intensity, he’ll need refueling. This 20-ounce, wide-mouth BlenderBottle is perfect for mixing up protein shakes. Sold by Amazon
A drill/driver is only as good as the bits. This 48-piece set is an excellent companion to the Ryobi drill/driver. Sold by Home Depot
For a guy who takes pride in the cleanliness of his ride, this innovative tool is a must-have. It’s a powerful goo that pulls dust and debris from crevices, giving his vehicle a freshly detailed look in minutes. Sold by Amazon
A jump rope is a simple yet effective piece of workout gear that improves stamina and burns fat. This professional-quality jump rope is specifically designed for speed and control. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods
Other top gifts for men that are under $25
- An Amazon Smart Plug turns a regular outlet into a voice-controlled one.
- A hard-working guy will really appreciate this cooling towel.
- Who says golf is a daytime sport? With these glow-in-the-dark golf balls, he can play golf at any time of the day or night.
- If your man gets frustrated when his charging cables break, he’ll really appreciate this reinforced braided lightning cable.
- Give the gift of endless entertainment. This Roku Express provides access to more content than can be watched in a lifetime.
- A stability ball engages the core muscles to help tone the entire body. It makes a great gift for a fitness fan.
- He’ll thank you for this Colgate Teeth-Whitening Pen when he sees the impact a brighter smile makes on others.
- With this thoughtful novelty gift, your guy can do more than drink beer. He can wash with it.
- Is his favorite meal breakfast? Then the Dash Mini Waffle Maker is a delicious gift.
- This Lokai Animal Rescue Bracelet contains water from Mt. Everest and mud from the Dead Sea. It can help him find and maintain balance throughout the highs and lows of life.
- If you buy it, he will wear it. Men love their flannel pajama pants.
- A headband light is an essential tool he doesn’t even know he needs.
