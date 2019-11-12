Breaking News
Man charged with murder of small child in Brownfield

50-vehicle crash on I-80 in Austintown sends people to hospital with serious injuries

Latest

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m.

by: Sara Pompeo

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday morning, around 50 vehicles were involved in a crash along Interstate 80 in Austintown, sending several people to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m.

Many commercial vehicles were involved.

Two people sent to the hospital with serious injuries have been identified as 22-year-old Alexander Penn, of Youngstown, and 62-year-old William Bradford, of Springfield.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking anyone involved in the crash to call 330-533-6866.

Charges could be filed as Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar