LUBBOCK, Texas — It has been 53 days since 4-year-old Cor’nelius Carrington was killed in an East Lubbock drive-by shooting. His preschool teachers and granny told KLBK News on Monday that healing has not gotten any easier, especially because his killer has not been found.

Monica Trevino, his lead preschool teacher at Rise Academy, said she believes there may have been two people involved: one who drove and one who shot at the house.

The circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain unclear to his loved ones, but the details hardly matter when the young child has been violently denied the opportunity to grow up and “become president,” his granny Wanda Benson said.

A poem Cor’nelius recited several times each week was called “My Choice.” He learned it in school:

“I have a choice today. I have a choice to be mediocre or excellent. I choose to be excellent,” Cor’nelius would echo to his granny.

For a while, he wanted to become a firefighter, but when he learned the meaning of “excellence,” he often told his granny he could be whatever he wanted to be when he got older. He spoke the truth. His ambition could’ve taken him anywhere in life.

However, those dreams don’t exist anymore.

Missing from school

Cor’nelius was killed on the first day of his winter break.

“I never thought I would have one of my 4-year-old babies killed. When I got that call, it just broke my heart. It was the most heartbreaking thing ever,” Trevino said.

It’s been 53 days since he sat in his tiny, blue chair at school. His cubby has been empty for 53 days, and he will never hang his coat or backpack in it again. His naptime mat with “Cornelius” inscribed in permanent marker has been empty for weeks.

His pencil bag with one crayon in each color hasn’t been used since December 17.

Cor’nelius’ papa took him to school every day, and he loved him so much that sometimes he became upset at drop-off because he ‘just wanted to spend the day with his grandfather.’

However, Cor’nelius loved school.

The lunches his granny packed each day had enough food to “feed the class,” his teachers joked.

“He had the best manners in the classroom,” Trevino said. “We give credit to his great granny. His great granny raised him.”

His teachers said they had 22 students between the ages of three and four. Now, they only have 21.

“They feel the sadness because there is sadness in here. There are times we’re sitting [in class,] and we just start crying,” Trevino explained. “Last week on my way to work, I started crying in the car. We have our days, but we try to push forward for the other kids because we need them to learn.”

This year, “a lot more” hugs are given in class.

His classmates ask every day, “When is Jesus gonna let Cor’nelius come back?” Lakeacha Collins, Cor’nelius’ aunt and assistant preschool teacher said.

Trevino and Collins said they’ve read books on grief and dying to the children, but they’re too young to comprehend what happened. All they know is their happy friend who loved dinosaurs, Play-Doh and cars hasn’t been in class.

During lessons, the preschoolers sit on an alphabet rug. Cor’nelius sat on the “O for Owl,” and it has been empty nearly two months.

He will never again experience the joy of sliding down the playground slide.

Cor’nelius’ teachers described him as independent–a natural leader, and he loved being the line-leader walking into the classroom from the playground.

They said he was quiet but lovable.

Like many preschoolers, Cor’nelius absorbed information like a sponge.

He loved learning about how things in life work. He enjoyed putting colorful blocks together and taking them apart again.

Before someone took his life, he was learning colors, numbers and letters. His class practiced the sounds that letters make when put together.

The 4-year-old was also learning how to write and “wasn’t quite getting it, but he was trying,” Benson shared.

There are memorials around the classroom that remind students that they “don’t have to stop loving him just because he’s not sitting in his chair,” Collins said.

A Valentine’s Day board outside of the classroom has a picture of Cor’nelius with some toys zip-tied around it.

The teacher placed a dinosaur inside of his cubby, and one student added a toy car next to it.

A blue, plush dinosaur sits on Cor’nelius’ desk.

Missing from home

Sometimes Cor’nelius’ granny walks through the house hoping to see her great grandbaby.

“I see him everywhere in this house. I get up late at night, and I walk through–just to see if I can see him, and he’s not there,” Benson said tearfully.

Cor’nelius loved to jump off his granny’s bed and onto the recliner next to it, where she often sat rocking.

“I was dreaming the other day, and I just knew he was finna jump, and I raise my arms up to grab him. I knew he was finna jump on me like he always did, but I grabbed him, and it was nothing but air,” she recalled. “It just hurt so bad.”

Cor’nelius’ bed has been stripped of sheets, and most of his toys have been put into storage. It’s too painful for his family to see every day, but they keep a few out for happy reminders.

Anyone who walked into his room would know how much he loved superheroes. He dressed in an Incredible Hulk costume almost every day, but he also loved Spiderman.

“He put a web on everybody,” his granny laughed, adding he often mimicked Spiderman’s hand gestures, shooting pretend webs from his wrists.

Because Christmas was days away when Cor’nelius was killed, he would ask his granny each day if he could open “just one” present early. Like any parent, she always told him he had to wait. His granny said she wishes she would’ve let Cor’nelius open some of his gifts early.

The 4-year-old’s favorite color was red; purple, a close second, his granny shared, and he loved coloring.

He loved riding his blue motorcycle on the front sidewalk and wanted to get a bigger one when he was older.

Benson once told Cor’nelius that he looked like “Casper.” She said Cor’nelius didn’t mind the new nickname because ‘Casper is a friendly ghost.’

His family said they miss his excitement when he learned something new at school and couldn’t wait to tell them. He loved practicing “sight words” at home.

One of the special occasions Cor’nelius looked forward to was when his great-granddaddy brought over a different watermelon each summer day. He would always rush his great-grandparents when cutting the watermelon open. He couldn’t wait for a taste.

Cor’nelius loved his papa more than any of his toys, but he loved his granny just as much.

“I knew Cor’nelius loved me because Cor’nelius told me every day– nobody in this house will tell me every day that they love me- but that little boy would get up in my face every day [saying], ‘Granny, I love you. You know I love you? Gimme kiss,'” Wanda Benson explained, laughing, “He’d get that kiss from me, and then off he was being Spider-Man.”

When his cousins came over, he would say, ‘OK, time for you to go home now,’ because he treasured the time he spent with his great-grandparents, Benson said.

Justice for Cor’nelius

Both of his teachers and granny said Cor’nelius had an old soul–like he’s been on Earth before.

“I didn’t know that I had an angel while he was here on Earth. I didn’t know I had such an angel,” Benson cried. “God help me.”

Collins, who watched her nephew and student grow from a newborn to a 4-year-old, said Cor’nelius’ death has been hard on his brother, who is scared to go outside because he doesn’t want to “get shot.”

Justice for Cor’nelius’ loved ones means putting the person or people responsible for his death behind bars.

Finding who is responsible could relieve some of the family’s pressure, Benson said.

She worries if nothing is done, it could happen again.

Trevino’s brother was murdered in 2009, and his case is still unsolved, which is why she spoke with KLBK News about this tragedy.

“I don’t want Cor’nelius’ murder to go unsolved as well,” she said.

Benson said she and her family are doing their best to cope.

“I know God has got my back- I know He does- but it still hurts. It still hurts real bad, and I miss him so much,” she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting that killed Cor’nelius Carrington is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000, as they could be eligible for a reward of up to $13,500.