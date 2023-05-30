LUBBOCK, Texas- A Rush Elementary student who earned her way to the Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to compete on Wednesday.

Ava Flores, 11, won the regional spelling bee back in March and earned the opportunity to compete against spellers from all over the world in Washington D.C.

According to the Scripps’ official website, Ava loves to sing, play the piano and read. Her favorite books included Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. She also said her favorite sport is volleyball and favorite subject was reading.

The National Spelling Bee can be streamed over a two-day period on ION which is free on most cable, satellite and streaming providers, according the bee’s official website