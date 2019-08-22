6 vehicle crash results in child fatality

ODESSA, Texas — A 4-year-old child is dead following a 6 vehicle crash that occurred north of Odessa on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The child, who was in a child safety seat at the time of the crash, was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock after the crash. She was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of Safety, five vehicles were stopped at a light when a pick-up truck driven by Charles Cole, 30, of Odessa failed to control its speed and crashed into another vehicle, causing a chain reaction.

A lawnmower in the back of one of the vehicles was thrown into two of the vehicles.

The child was in the first vehicle hit by the truck. Three others were transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, but their injuries were not life-threatening.