PEARLAND, Texas (KXAN) — The 6-year-old Pearland boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe, law enforcement officials say.

Police were looking for Amari Daniel Baylor, who was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The FBI Houston office tweeted Friday afternoon that Baylor was located safely.

Details about his whereabouts were not immediately released.

Police haven’t identified the woman they suspect abducted Baylor.