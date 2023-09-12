LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman, 76-year-old Anita Sanchez, lost her life after a pedestrian crash on Monday, according to the Lamesa Police Department.

According to Lamesa PD, it was called to the 200 block of Bryan Avenue around 7:15 a.m. for a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

Sanchez, the pedestrian, was pronounced deceased on scene, said Lamesa PD.

Lamesa PD said the crash was still under investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

