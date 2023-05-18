McALLEN, TEXAS (Border Report) — An 8-year-old girl died Wednesday while in Border Patrol custody in the border town of Harlingen, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told Border Report.

“Today, an eight-year-old girl tragically passed away while in U.S. Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas. The child and her family were in custody at the Harlingen Station where she experienced a medical emergency. Emergency Medical Services were called to the station and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead,” CBP officials said.

The Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an investigation. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department also have been informed.

The death comes less than a week after the lifting of Title 42, the pandemic-era border restrictions, which prevented migrants from claiming asylum at the border. In the weeks preceding the lifting last Thursday night, thousands of asylum seekers crossed from Mexico into the Rio Grande Valley.

CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities have been filled past capacity and many migrants have been bused to other cities, like Laredo, and even flown to San Diego.

It is unclear what the conditions at the Harlingen facility were like at the time of the girl’s death.

Border Report has asked for more details. This story will be updated if additional information is received.