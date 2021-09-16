8,000 migrants await processing under international bridge in Del Rio, Texas

Thousands of migrants, mostly Haitian, Cubans, and Venezuelans have arrived in Del Rio in the last two days. (U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Texas congressman is expressing outrage at White House policies he says are responsible for the arrival of thousands of migrants in Del Rio in the last two days.

“This is as bad as I’ve ever seen it. There is no southern border. It’s pure chaos,” said U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, walking near the Rio Grande where the Border Patrol is containing the migrants prior to processing.

The numbers of migrants being held under the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, swelled from about 2,000 during the weekend to over 8,000 on Thursday.

The Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition tells Border report that the migrants are mostly from Haiti, Venezuela and Cuba. The coalition help migrants who are released with lodging, food and transportation.



However, Shon Young, coalition president, says they haven’t seen an uptick in the number of migrants they are taking in, adding they were assisting only 160 people, mostly families with young children, on Wednesday.

He said the bridge is a staging area where federal officials are loading hundreds of migrants onto buses and taking them to undisclosed locations outside of Del Rio, where DHS facilities are at capacity.

“The latest reports I have, there are 8,300 migrants waiting to be processed, not to mention those that are already being processed. […] It’s as if there’s a flash mob in Del Rio,” said Gonzales, whose West Texas district includes 42% of the Southern border. “This occurred because of a policy decision from the White House and the only way this goes away is with a (different) policy decision from the White House.”

Gonzales called for sending back across the border to Mexico those migrants in the multitude who do not qualify for asylum in the United States. He said he witnessed the strain that dealing with the thousands of new arrivals is placing on Border Patrol agents and the South Texas community.

“This is unsustainable. This is not America. This is not the way it should be and, sadly, things are going to get worse unless the administration does something,” he said.

The situation in Del Rio, Texas, comes a day after U.S. Customs and Border Protection released data showing that federal officials so far this year have “encountered” or apprehended 1.74 million unauthorized migrants in the United States so far this fiscal year. More than 200,000 of those migrants were apprehended just in the Southern border in August alone.