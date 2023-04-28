ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD) was arrested Thursday, after it was reported that he gave bits of a THC edible to his child’s minor babysitter. He resigned Monday.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office: Adam Becker, former APD officer

According to documents, APD was made aware of a complaint on former officer Adam Becker Friday, April 21.

Becker was accused of giving his child’s babysitter two pieces of chocolate with THC in it while he was off duty. The babysitter said she felt pressured to eat the edible, but kept the second. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) tested the chocolate and confirmed it had THC. The former officer later confessed, according to documents.

In a press release, APD said this is a situation not taken lightly.

Becker turned himself into the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.