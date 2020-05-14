Top stories: Mexico poised to reopen; Border officials Zoom; Sister cities team up

Mexico today announced a phased-in reopening of its economy beginning on Monday. The return to the “new normal” after a two-month partial shutdown includes a color-coded status for each state, depending on whether COVID-19 infections trend up or down, Secretary of Economy Gabriela Marquez said. The “green, yellow, orange and red” activity markers are similar to well-known pollution control measures implemented in Mexico City that determine, for instance, how many cars can be out and about on a given day. In this case, red means only essential activities take place, orange allows work in a wide range of “essential” businesses, yellow urges people to take precautions and restricts capacity inside buildings, and green means no restrictions. Read Julian Resendiz’s report.

Two congressmen from South and West Texas held a video conference call with the governors from five Mexican states to discuss the reopening of “essential” industries and border traffic, and have sent the group’s suggestions to leaders of both countries, Border Report has learned. Read Sandra Sanchez’s report.

Leaders from Tijuana and San Diego have formed a cross-border working group as a way to keep track of COVID-19 cases and the virus’ impact in the region. With COVID-19 cases in San Diego showing signs of stabilizing, the same can’t be said for the city of Tijuana. It’s one of the hardest hit areas in Mexico with 1359 cases that have resulted in 311 deaths. The fear is that while San Diego is making progress, it won’t fully recover unless Tijuana comes out of it as well. Read Salvador Rivera’s report.