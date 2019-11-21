A $280m emerald was apparently destroyed in the Camp Fire; PG&E wants proof

NEW YORK (KSEE/KGPE) – PG&E is asking for proof that a 500-pound emerald worth $280 million was destroyed by the Camp Fire before they pay a customer’s claim on it.
According to court documents submitted on Friday to establish the utility company’s liability from fire-related losses, seven individual claimants have been identified as making exceptionally large monetary claims. The total is $350 million in registered damages.
The emerald’s claimant says that it was kept at his home in Paradise and was destroyed by the fire. PG&E has asked for documents establishing that he was the legal owner of the $280 million gemstone, efforts were made to protect it, and documents showing that it was destroyed.
The court documents do not identify the owner of the emerald.