FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — Corporal Tibor Rubin served within the First Cavalry Division during his years of service and today his family transferred his medal of honor to the First Cavalry Division headquarters.

“Someone who always had a positive attitude, a warm heart, a great sense of humor and undaunting belief in this country’s greatness,” Tibor’s nephew Robert Huntly said.

The corporal’s medal of honor will be displayed with the Korean War memorial inside the headquarters building.

The First Cavalry Division Commander Major General John Richardson said this will impact all future First CAV soldiers.

“An opportunity to connect them with history,” he said. “This is an opportunity for them to see that they have joined a multi-generational family where Corporal Rubin saw the first team he saw that is his family.”

“And so his daughter, when she thought where should we keep his medal of honor? They thought it should be kept with the division that he loved,” General Richardson told FOX 44 News.

Corporal Tibor Rubin was no stranger to hardship. At the age of 13 he was forced into a concentration camp near the end of World War II.

After his freedom, he moved to America, joined the army, and fought in the Korean War. The Chinese military captured him and he spent more than two years as a prisoner of war.

He was later freed and received the medal of honor in 2005. Today, it continues to tell his story and carry on his legacy.

“I think being part of the unit like that, being part of First CAV was probably probably the most important thing in his life after war something that he was really so proud of,” Huntly said. “Being part of that and the fact that he loves soldiers and being around, he would be really thrilled to know that this thing is going to be here for a long time for many younger soldiers to see it.”