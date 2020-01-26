A look at some of Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock tumbled at the open on Wall Street following a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan as investors grow more concerned about the potential economic impact of an outbreak of a deadly coronavirus. Chinese authorities reported 2,744 people sickened and 81 killed by the new virus first found in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Major US indexes fell more than 1% Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping as many as 500 points. Hotels, airlines and other travel and tourism companies fell the most. Oil dropped more than 2%, while gold rose. Bonds rose and the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.61%.

