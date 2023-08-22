LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man, Wesley Crumpler is searching for his papa’s 1941 Oliver standard 70 tractor that he describes as a “priceless piece of [his] childhood.”

Crumpler’s papa was “a mountain of a man in [his] eyes.” Crumpler’s papa and dad took the time to restore the tractor together. The tractor never left the barn in Abernathy unless it was for a parade or a tractor show, Crumpler said. The tractor was “very well redone” Crumpler expressed. Papa, being an avid tractor collector, took excellent care of the tractor over the years.

The tractor was auctioned off after papa’s death in 2010 and Crumpler was unable to buy it because he was still in high school at the time. Crumpler said he has spent about two years searching for the tractor to buy it back.

The last known owner Crumpler found was a man named Thomas Brooks of Hart, Texas. Unfortunately, the tractor was auctioned off again in September of 2018. Brooks has since passed away, and now it seems that everywhere Crumpler turns there’s a dead end.

Crumpler said his papa has taught him all the things in life, especially hard work. The tractor is a “symbol of papas legacy.”

Crumpler is asking for the help of the community to track down papa’s tractor. It would mean the world for Crumpler to bring the tractor home.

The serial number for the 1941 Oliver standard 70 tractor is 306758. If you know where the tractor is, you can message Wesley Crumpler here.