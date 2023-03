LEVELLAND, Texas — The ABC Pro Rodeo Organization and the Levelland Chamber of Commerce will commemorate the ABC Pro Rodeo with a ribbon cutting on March 25 at 4:00 p.m. at the Mallet Event Center and Arena Expo Hall.

There will be nightly performances that will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the Cowboy and Gypsies Vendor Show at 6:00 p.m. from March 30 to April 1 and 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on April 1. The Vendor show is free to the public.

The ABC Pro Rodeo benefits the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club.