ABDUCTED: 6-year-old north Texas girl believed to be in grave danger

BELLS, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Bells, located north of Dallas, are searching for six-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who was abducted and is believed to be in immediate danger.

Bells Police Department say Kobie is 3’8″ and 39 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

In connection with the abduction, police are looking for Kindel Kody Holiman, 29, and Jaydn Faith Muller, 27.

Kindel Kody Holiman (Bells PD)

Jaydn Faith Muller (Bells PD)

Kindel Holiman is described as:

white male

6’2″

300 pounds

blond hair

blue eyes

Jaydn Faith Muller is described as:

white female

5’5″

135 pounds

brown hair

hazel eyes

The suspect(s) is driving a 2020 maroon Ford Explorer with paper temporary license plates.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Bells Police Department at (903) 813-4411.