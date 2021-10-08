Abilene Zoo animals get COVID-19 vaccine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Forty-eight animals at the Abilene Zoo have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Several species of animals, such as big cats, giraffes, primates, otters, and ferrets, are susceptible to contracting the virus, so the Zoo decided to take preventative measures to keep these creatures safe.

“The health and safety of our animals is of the up most importance,” said Denise Ibarra, General Curator of Zoological. “If there are any chances at better protecting members of our collection, we seize those opportunities.”

No adverse reactions were recorded from any of the animals who received the first dose of the Zoetis vaccine October 1.

The second round of vaccinations will happen in two weeks.