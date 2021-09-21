ACL announces updated COVID ‘health pledge,’ where you’ll need to wear a mask

A crowd gathers at Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival last year. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ten days out from the 2021 Austin City Limits Musical Festival, festival organizers have announced the updated protocols in place for the two-weekend event. The adjustments come following an approval issued by Austin Public Health.

Under this year’s safety measures, festival attendees will be required to show a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending ACL. Individuals who are fully vaccinated are not required to show a negative COVID-19 test, and may instead show proof of full vaccination.

Fully vaccinated attendees will not require testing prior to entering the festival. Fully vaccinated individuals are defined as those who are 14 days out from the second shot of Pfizer and Moderna, or 14 days since their one-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Proof of vaccination or a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test will be required each day of the festival, in addition to a festival wristband.

“ACL Festival organizers submitted a COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan that is sensitive to the current strain on our healthcare system and includes strategies to reduce the need to transport patients to local hospitals,” said APH Interim Director Adrienne Sturrup. “Additionally, their plan requires masking indoors and in established mask zones, social distancing where possible, and indicates an ability to ensure attendees have a negative COVID test and/or are fully vaccinated.”

The festival has implemented a fan “health pledge” for attendees, which denotes the following:

Individuals are asked not to attend if they have tested positive or been exposed to a positive COVID-19 cases within 14 days of attending the festival

Individuals are asked not to attend if, within 48 hours leading up to the festival, they have experienced COVID-19 symptoms, including: Fever of 100.4 degrees or higher; cough; shortness of breath, difficulty breathing; chills; muscle pain and aches; headache; sore throat; loss of taste and smell; and fatigue, among others

Individuals are asked not to attend if, within 14 days prior to attending the festival, you have travelled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19

Masks will also be required in designated areas of Zilker Park where social distancing measures are more difficult to maintain. Outlined mandatory mask zones include festival shuttle buses, entrance lines, areas nearest to the stages and limited indoor festival areas, including the merchandise store. Free masks will be available and provided at each entry gate for those without one.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available on-site, with crews cleaning high-touch areas frequently throughout the festival, per the release. For more information on health and safety guidelines, visit ACL’s website.