LUBBOCK, Texas– Former Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Coach, Mark Adams, was set to receive a $3.9 million settlement from the university, according to documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com

According to the documents, Adams was also set to receive $200,000 as retention bonus on top of the initial $3.9 million.

Adams resigned officially on Wednesday after he was accused of making a racially insensitive remark to a player.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.