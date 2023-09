LUBBOCK, Texas – Adventure Park announced on Thursday it will host a job fair on September 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 5110 29th Drive.

Job positions include kitchen lead, kitchen support, attraction guide, maintenance supervisor, office manager and HR support, Adventure Park said. Guest experience and cafe guest experience are also available with a new pay rate.

To view the specifics of each job position, you can access the Adventure Park website here.