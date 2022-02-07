DALLAS, Texas – Jennifer Faith, the Dallas woman whose husband was shot and killed by her boyfriend, according to federal records, pleaded guilty Monday to orchestrating the October 2020 murder.

Ms. Faith admitted in plea papers that her boyfriend, Darrin Ruben Lopez, 49, with whom she had been in a relationship for seven months before the death of her husband, drove from Tennessee to the Faiths’ home in Oak Cliff and shot Jamie Faith.

After murdering Jamie, Lopez drove away, court records said, in a black Nissan Titan with a memorable “T” decal on the back window. Jennifer admitted she told him to remove it.

Jennifer Lynne Faith (Dallas County Jail)

In her plea papers, Jennifer also admitted to using fake email accounts and stock photos to convince Lopez that Jamie had been abusing her.

“Lies, deceit and ultimately the murder of a loving spouse. After attempting to manipulate family, friends and caring citizens, Mrs. Faith has now admitted to her heinous acts. I could not be prouder of the work of all those involved in this investigation, specifically, the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit, the United States Attorney’s Office, and ATF Special Agents. What’s done in the dark will always come to light,” stated ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

Before and after the murder of her husband, she would send Lopez money, gifts, and credit cards. She started a GoFundMe in the wake of her husband’s death called “Support Jennifer Faith.”

A month after her husband’s death, Jennifer initiated a claim with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company seeking approximately $629,000 in death benefits. Federal prosecutors claim that she planned to use the money for a residence in Tennessee where she could live with Lopez.

She is slated to be sentenced May 26, 2022.