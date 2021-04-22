AG Paxton sues Biden administration for ‘encouraging spread of COVID-19’ at U.S-Mexico Border, again

FILE – In this file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KVEO) — On Thursday, Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration for “encouraging the spread of COVID-19 at the border,” by suspending the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program, according to a press release.

The attorney general stated that the administration is encouraging the spread by “allowing illegal aliens, potentially infected with COVID-19, to gather in a congregated care setting.”

“President Biden’s outright disregard of the public health crisis in Texas by welcoming and encouraging mass gatherings of illegal aliens is hypocritical and dangerous. This reckless policy change stifles the reopening of the Texas economy at a time when businesses need it the most and when our children need to get back to in-person learning as soon as possible.” Attorney General Ken Paxton via a press release.

The complaint filed by Paxton states that the administration violated the Immigration and Nationality Act, the Public Health Service Act of 1994 and the Administrative Procedure Act when the MPP was suspended.

MPP was implemented by former President Donald Trump and is known as the “Remain in Mexico” program. In which migrants had to wait out the asylum request process in Mexico.

To read the full complaint, click here.