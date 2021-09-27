AG: Whitmer kidnapping defendants not victims of government entrapment

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has released new evidence regarding the attempted plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says in a chat between the defendants, messages prove that they were not victims of government entrapment like their lawyers are claiming.

According to the Detroit Free Press, in an encrypted chat, someone named “Boog Daddy Bunyan” wrote that the group needed to have a meeting with a new contact, explicitly saying that this person gets things done. Boog is believed to be short for boogaloo, which is an idea for civil war.

Nessel believes that person is 27-year-old Joseph Morrison and the person he’s talking about is the man accused of leading the plot to kidnap Whitmer, Adam Fox. Nessel believes the message is proof that Morrison and his co-defendants were willing participants of the plot and not victims of government entrapment.

Attorneys for Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar have all filed similar motions, saying the men would not have trained with Fox if not for an FBI informant prompting their interactions.

The state will host a hearing on these allegations on Nov. 17 before a judge rules on any dismissal.