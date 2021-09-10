Agents shut down 2 marijuana growing operations in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with two state agencies are working with law enforcement agencies across the state to target illegal marijuana growing operations.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority are working with law enforcement agencies across the state to shut down illegal grow operations.

OBN spokesman Mark Woodward says two large cultivations have been shut down this week.

On Sept. 8, OMMA inspectors and OBN agents served a search warrant at a farm in Depew. Officials say the marijuana farm was licensed, but operators were illegally selling marijuana out-of-state on the illicit market.

Plants at Depew facility

On Sept. 9, agents shut down a farm in Latimer County that was unlicensed.

In all, Woodward says 4,900 plants were seized during the investigations and several arrests were made.

Since April, OBN has shut down dozens of illegal growing operations.

“Over the past several months, Oklahoma has seen a rise in criminal organizations attempting to establish marijuana growing operations that do not comply with state laws. OMMA Inspectors and OBN Enforcement Agents are sharing information and resources to protect legitimate marijuana businesses and prevent trafficking organizations from getting a foothold within Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.