Airman on trial in Arizona in death of Mennonite woman

FILE – This February 2019 file photo provided by Erica Sauder shows Sasha Krause, whose body was found in a forest outside Flagstaff, Ariz., more than a month after she disappeared from a Mennonite community near Farmington, N.M, in January 2020. Mark Gooch, the man accused of kidnapping and killing her, is scheduled to go on trial in Flagstaff in September 2021. (Erica Sauder via AP, File)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jury selection continues Wednesday in a case against a U.S. Air Force airman accused of kidnapping a Mennonite woman, fatally shooting her and leaving her body in a forest clearing in northern Arizona.

Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in Sasha Krause’s death.

This image from video provided by the Coconino County Superior Court shows Mark Gooch as he appears virtually for a hearing in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Gooch is accused in the death of a Sasha Krause who lived in a Mennonite community near Farmington, New Mexico. Her body was found outside Flagstaff, Arizona, in February 2020, more than a month after she disappeared. (Coconino County Superior Court via AP)

Krause had been living in a religious community near Farmington, New Mexico, when she disappeared on Jan. 18, 2020, as she was gathering material to teach Sunday school.

Her body was found more than a month later outside Flagstaff, Arizona.

The trial in Coconino County Superior Court is scheduled for three weeks.