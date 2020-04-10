Alabama mom beats cancer and COVID-19

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Imagine being locked away in your home from your spouse and 3 children. That’s what happened to Jennifer Pratschner over the last 3 weeks. 3 years ago today she was diagnosed with cancer and now she was preparing to fight another battle.

“There are moments of fear, you know dealing with cancer and then being a survivor now and then stepping through COVID-19. You’ve just got to keep your chin up and focus on what’s important to you,” she said.

Her husband, Michael, and their 3 kids are what she’s been focused on during her quarantine. She was finally able to be with them all again this week.

“It was so special knowing that I stepped out of something that some people aren’t stepping out of right now. The love of my family and the support they have been during all of this, it was like Christmas,” she said.

Jennifer remembers the tough 3 weeks. From coughing, to fever she experienced it all.

“I had a fever for 14 days. It just wouldn’t let up. Every day I was hoping today’s going to be the day. No,” she said.

At one point she and her husband discussed the unthinkable.

“It was early on in this journey, but a couple of nights into the journey my husband and I had the what if you don’t pull out of it talk and that was so scary,” she said.