Albuquerque Aloft flying activities at elementary schools canceled due to weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced that Albuquerque Aloft flying activities have been canceled Friday morning due to the weather conditions.

Local students were hoping to kick off the “unofficial” start to Balloon Fiesta at metro elementary schools where students get a front-row seat as balloons take flight before the official start of Fiesta.

More than 90 area schools were scheduled to take part in Aloft Friday morning, including elementary schools in Albuquerque Public Schools and Rio Rancho Public Schools, as well as a number of area charter and private schools. The event gives students, parents, and teachers the opportunity to meet the pilots and crews.

Aloft is also the city’s first chance to see the Fiesta balloons in action before Saturday’s mass ascension at 7 a.m., kicking off the 2019 Fiesta. Balloon Fiesta pilots volunteer their time for the annual event that made its way to the Duke City in 2005. Albuquerque Aloft is the only Fiesta event where balloons launch outside of Balloon Fiesta Park.

Inflation was anticipated around 6:45 Friday morning at area elementary schools with simultaneous launches scheduled for 7 to 7:30 around the city.

Albuquerque Public Schools reminds parents that many schools will still be having their morning PTA activities and fundraising events.

ABQ Aloft flying activities have been canceled due to weather. We'll miss the smiling students, families & educators that we usually see on the eve of Opening Day. Stay tuned for more details on this year’s event on our social media channels and the official mobile app. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 4, 2019