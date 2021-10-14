Alex Murdaugh arrested in Florida on charges from settlement case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday over missing settlement funds in the wrongful death lawsuit involving a former housekeeper.

Murdaugh was arrested by agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and Florida Department of Law Enforcement for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses at the time of his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Florida.

According to Tommy Crosby, a spokesman SLED, the charges stem from the agency’s investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield allegedly died in a slip and fall accident on the Murdaugh’s property in 2018.

Attorneys for the Satterfield family released documents earlier this month which they say prove Alex Murdaugh was the mastermind behind defrauding the rightful heirs of a multi-million dollar wrongful death settlement.

Murdaugh will be extradited back to South Carolina to face charges.

SLED announced in mid-September they opened a criminal investigation into Satterfield’s death “based upon a request from the Hampton County Coroner… as well as information gathered during the course of [the] other investigations involving Alex Murdaugh.”

“Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations. I want to commend the hard work and dedication that our agents have shown over the last four months, said SLED Chief Mark Keel. They will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others. As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served.”

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.