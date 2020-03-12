All major college conferences cancel post season basketball tournaments amid coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, all major college athletic conferences, usually referred to as the ‘Power Five,’ have canceled their post season basketball tournaments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
These conferences include the Big 12, Pac-12, Big 10, ACC, and SEC. Now that the major conferences have cancel, the NCAA will have a decision to make.
As of now, the March Madness tournament is still on, but with limited attendance.
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend.
