1  of  3
Breaking News
Big 12 cancels remainder of basketball tournament Texas Tech cancels classes for week of March 23 through 27, classes to resume online One person killed in Wednesday night shooting

All major college conferences cancel post season basketball tournaments amid coronavirus

Latest
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, all major college athletic conferences, usually referred to as the ‘Power Five,’ have canceled their post season basketball tournaments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These conferences include the Big 12, Pac-12, Big 10, ACC, and SEC. Now that the major conferences have cancel, the NCAA will have a decision to make.

As of now, the March Madness tournament is still on, but with limited attendance.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend.

RELATED LINKS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar