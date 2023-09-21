LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, Yesway announced fan-favorite Allsup’s products to be available online. The promotion is part of a year-long 50th anniversary celebration of the World Famous Allsup’s Burrito, said a press release.

Allsup’s World Famous Burritos and “Chimi” Chimichangas are available to order in multiple sizes, including 6-pack, 12-pack, 24-pack and 48-pack. Allsup’s beef and bean burritos can also be ordered as a 72-pack. Additionally, fans can purchase Allsup’s taco sauce and salsa online.

Each burrito is handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese and a special blend of spices, said the press release.

Brand merchandise, gear and apparel, even the limited-edition 50th-anniversary merchandise will be available online here.

Although Allsup’s burritos are available at all 441 Yesway and Allsup’s stores, this will be the first time the products are available to purchase online.

Fans can purchase their burritos online here.